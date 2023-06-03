ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Estee Lauder, Vale and Qualcomm among losers from slow China recovery

Sluggish investment and consumption in key market slam consumer stocks

Estee Lauder downgraded its full-year sales forecast, with the CEO noting that Asia's recovery from the pandemic has been slower than other regions.   © Reuters
YUKA KAWAKAMI and YOSHIKAZU IMAHORI, Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Shares in companies doing business in China that had been bolstered by hopes of a post-zero-COVID boom in the world's second-largest economy are slumping on weak economic data that has brought these expectations into question.

Such consumer stocks as Burberry, which generates more than 20% of its revenue in China, and France's Groupe SEB -- maker of Tefal cookware, a well-known brand in China -- have been hit hard. Both shed more than 10% of their value in May after gaining more than 30% in the first four months of the year. Shiseido fell nearly 7% for the month after rising 5% between January and April.

