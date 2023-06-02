Foreign buying of Japan stocks continues, reaching lesser-known shares

TOKYO/LONDON -- International investors continue to scoop up Japanese shares. But their buying of related futures is weakening, raising the question of how long investor appetite for cash stocks will remain strong.

Foreign investors bought a net 381.6 billion yen ($2.75 billion) in shares during the fourth week of May, the Tokyo Stock Exchange said Thursday. This extended the streak of net buying to nine weeks -- a milestone last met six years ago. Foreigners' net buying totaled about 4 trillion yen for this just-ended nine-week stretch.