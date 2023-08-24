ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Foreign investors' China share sales hit record amid property woes

Banks flag worsening nonperforming loans in earnings

A Country Garden construction site. The company, one of China's biggest developers, has missed payments on two dollar-denominated bonds and is in talks with creditors.   © Reuters
ECHO WONG, KENJI KAWASE and PEGGY YE, Nikkei staff writers | China

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors have sold more Chinese stocks so far in August than in any month on record amid growing concerns that trouble in the property market will spread to the financial sector.

Despite turning buyers on Thursday, foreign investors have net sold a total of 71.6 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) of A-shares via the stock trading link between the mainland and Hong Kong so far this month, the largest amount in a single month since November 2014, when the trading channel opened, Wind data shows.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more