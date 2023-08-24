Foreign investors' China share sales hit record amid property woes

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors have sold more Chinese stocks so far in August than in any month on record amid growing concerns that trouble in the property market will spread to the financial sector.

Despite turning buyers on Thursday, foreign investors have net sold a total of 71.6 billion yuan ($9.8 billion) of A-shares via the stock trading link between the mainland and Hong Kong so far this month, the largest amount in a single month since November 2014, when the trading channel opened, Wind data shows.