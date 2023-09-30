ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Foreign investors' net selling of China shares hits 9-year high

Trade via Stock Connect link with Hong Kong sags on property crisis, slowing economy

Concern about the macroeconomic outlook and real estate problems in China has been prodding overseas investors to unload Chinese shares.   © Reuters
TAICHIRO SUNAGA, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors continue to dump Chinese stocks of companies in mainland China. In the July-September period, they sold 80.1 billion yuan ($10.97 billion) more shares than they purchased through Stock Connect, the trading link between Hong Kong and exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, hitting the largest quarterly net selling since the mutual market access program started in 2014.

Concern about the macroeconomic outlook and the real estate problems in China has been prodding overseas investors to unload Chinese shares, especially those of financial institutions and personal consumption-related companies.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more