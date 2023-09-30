Foreign investors' net selling of China shares hits 9-year high

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors continue to dump Chinese stocks of companies in mainland China. In the July-September period, they sold 80.1 billion yuan ($10.97 billion) more shares than they purchased through Stock Connect, the trading link between Hong Kong and exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, hitting the largest quarterly net selling since the mutual market access program started in 2014.

Concern about the macroeconomic outlook and the real estate problems in China has been prodding overseas investors to unload Chinese shares, especially those of financial institutions and personal consumption-related companies.