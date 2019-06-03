Foreigners' net sales of Chinese stocks via Hong Kong hit record

HONG KONG -- Foreign investors are ditching Chinese stocks at a record level as the U.S. raises tariffs and takes other measures against China and telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies.

Foreign investors sold a record 53.7 billion yuan ($7.73 billion) more Chinese stocks than they sold via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May, when the Hang Seng Index fell 9.4%.

Foreign investors are able to invest in stocks listed on bourses in Shanghai and Shenzhen via the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

Global investors net bought more than 120 billion yuan worth of Chinese stocks in the January-March quarter, expecting China's economy to bottom out and Chinese stocks to be included in global stock indexes.

Chinese markets in April and May lost 60% of their foreign investments. In May, net sales surpassed those during the so-called "China shock" of July 2015, when investors all but abandoned the Chinese market.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 5.8% in May and has lost more than 10% from this year's high, though it remains in positive territory for 2018.

Among the companies under selling pressure is surveillance camera maker Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology. Huawei suppliers are also being sold. The threat of U.S. sanctions looms over these companies.

Hong Kong stocks, which are susceptible to economic movement in China and other parts of the world, also came under selling pressure. In May, optical component maker Sunny Optical Technology Group, which is heavily dependent on Huawei, suffered a stock price plunge of 30%. Pork producer WH Group's stock price fell 24%.