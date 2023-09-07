From BMW to Qualcomm, China slowdown fears squeeze global stocks

TOKYO -- As China's property slump stokes concerns of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, investors are shying away from global stocks with significant exposure to the Chinese market in a wide range of fields, from manufacturing to retail.

The MSCI World Index, which tracks stock prices in advanced economies, closed at 2,336.36 in local currency terms on Tuesday. It has recovered to just 2% below its July-end figure after the Chinese government on Aug. 27 announced new measures to lift stock prices.