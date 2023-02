NEW YORK -- Hong Kong-based users of the digital brokerage platform Futu will be able to trade U.S. equities during local business hours for the first time on Monday, Nikkei Asia has learned.

Futu Holdings, which operates in greater China as Futubull and Momoo overseas, is partnering with American after-hours trading platform Blue Ocean Technologies to give users access to U.S. equities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hong Kong time.