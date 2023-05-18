ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Markets

Global investors seeking stability send Japan stocks to 20-month high

Nikkei average back above 30,000 on steady economy, monetary outlook

The Nikkei Stock Average broke 30,000 on Wednesday for the first time since September 2021. (Photo by Tomoki Mera)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The rally that lifted the Nikkei Stock Average past 30,000 for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday has been fueled by foreign investors seeking a stable safe haven in an uncertain economic environment.

American stock investors are grappling with the question of where to put their money. The Federal Reserve's continued monetary tightening has heightened the risk of a credit crunch, and the odds of a "soft landing" -- controlling inflation without triggering a recession -- are looking worse.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close