TOKYO -- Total global stock market value has fallen below $100 trillion for the first time in nearly four months amid rising U.S. interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook in China, sending luxury brand and tech stocks tumbling.

Data from QUICK-FactSet put the tally at $99.21 trillion as of Tuesday, down 7% from the most recent peak on July 31 and the lowest since June 1. The benchmark MSCI ACWI index slid 1% in dollar terms on Tuesday.