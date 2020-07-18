ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Markets

Abu Dhabi stock exchange woos Asian investors

China stocks enjoy $2.7tn rebound as authorities keep watch

Thai chip designer plans IPO to fund R&D for 5G applications

Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba stronger still in wake of COVID-19

Markets

'Greater fool' theory powers Tesla shares' ascent

Investors expect passive funds to buy stock at any price after addition to S&P 500

Tesla's valuation is nearing the rarefied territory of the tech giants.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | North America

TOKYO -- Few names in global markets are as hot as Tesla right now.

The electric-car company raced past Toyota Motor on July 1 to become the world's most valuable automaker. Its market capitalization hit $332.9 billion on Monday -- as large as Japan's seven biggest auto manufacturers combined.

Tesla's stock chart calls to mind dot-com companies during the 1999 boom and bitcoin's meteoric climb in 2017, but its gains have some basis in reality. The transition from internal-combustion engines to electrics is a real trend, which partly explains why investors have remained steadfast as the company's valuation approaches tech-giant levels.

But expectations of high growth cannot fully account for Tesla's exponential rise. It appears that some investors have bought into the stock with the belief that someone else would buy it from them at an even higher price.

Who this "someone else" is seems clear: passive investment vehicles such as index-linked exchange-traded funds.

When Tesla announces April-June earnings on Wednesday, it is widely expected to report a fourth straight quarter of net profits, meeting the last remaining requirement for inclusion in the S&P 500. Roughly $4.4 trillion is invested in funds linked to the benchmark index, and Tesla's inclusion would spur the purchase of an estimated 25 million shares in the automaker -- regardless of price.

Investors are bidding up the stock in anticipation of this wave of automatic buying.

The "greater fool" theory posits that one can purchase overvalued securities if there is someone else waiting in the wings willing to pay an even higher price.

When passive investing was first developed in the 1970s, it was meant to be a smart approach to asset management characterized by low costs and efficiency. Now it appears that passive indexes, with their outsize scale, have adopted the role of the bigger fool, introducing market distortions in their wake.

Read Next

Latest On Markets

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close