HNA Group-linked stocks tumble after bankruptcy petition

HONG KONG -- Shares of companies under China's embattled HNA Group fell heavily on Monday morning following the disclosure over the weekend that bank creditors had petitioned for a court-supervised bankruptcy restructuring of the conglomerate in its home province of Hainan.

Flagship unit Hainan Airlines as well as department store operator CCOOP Group and HNA Technology each fell by the maximum 10% allowed on mainland exchanges in the morning trading session.

HNA Innovation and Bohai Leasing, which controls Ireland-based jet leasing company Avolon Holdings, each fell by at least 5% in the mainland, too.

Some group companies suffered lighter blows.

HNA Infrastructure Investment Group dipped 1.6% in Shanghai, and logistics subsidiary CWT International slid 3.5% in Hong Kong. HNA Technology Investments Holdings, also listed in Hong Kong, saw no trades. Shenzhen-listed HNA Investment Group actually saw its shares rise by the maximum 10% and Hong Kong-listed Meilan International Airport gained 1.6%.

Exchange-traded bonds of HNA Group and Hainan Airlines saw no trades in the morning.

The dramatic share moves came after three of the domestically listed units had alerted shareholders over the weekend that irregular transactions with other group companies uncovered by a state-appointed working group would cause them heavy losses on their 2020 results.

Hainan Air alone said it would record a 46 billion yuan ($7.16 billion) impairment loss in relation to the transactions.

HNA incurred its heavy debts during a debt-fueled global acquisition spree that saw it buy up companies ranging from the Radisson hotel chain to technology products distributor Ingram Micro.

The weekend filings detailed that the petitioners seeking to put HNA into bankruptcy include state-owned bad loan manager China Huarong Asset Management, Ping An Bank, Bank of Hainan, Chang'an Bank, a few travel agents and many suppliers. The debtors have targeted at least 60 group companies in addition to HNA itself.

It is unclear when the Hainan Province High People's Court will rule on the bankruptcy petition. In the meantime, HNA Group has said it will seek to continue normal operations.

HNA Group had 706.72 billion yuan in total liabilities at the end of June 2019 against total assets of 980.06 billion yuan. The group, which itself is not listed, has not published financial data since then.

Separately, GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, a Chinese solar panel maker, said Monday that it had defaulted on a $500 million bond on Sunday.

It warned that its failure to report the debt on time would trigger defaults on other borrowings that could "have a material negative impact on our business, results of operation and financial position going forward."

It said other creditors had not yet made demands for early repayment.