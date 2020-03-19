Hedge fund manager says 'shut down' US as stocks plunge

NEW YORK -- U.S. stocks slumped Wednesday as investors grappled with the prospect of more drastic actions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by more than 1,500 points, or over 7%, in mid-afternoon trading, threatening to close below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017. The broader S&P 500 was down more than 150 points, or 6%.

Prominent hedge fund manager Bill Ackman called on U.S. President Donald Trump "to shut down the country for the next 30 days and close the borders" to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tell all Americans that you are putting us on an extended Spring Break at home with family," Ackman said in a tweet. "Keep only essential services open. The government pays wages until we reopen."

The slump came as U.S. oil futures sank to the $25 range per barrel on Wednesday. Crude has been particularly sensitive to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to fears that a sharp drop-off in economic activity will deal a heavy blow to the transport sector, which accounts for 40% of global oil demand.

Markets had priced in weaker demand since early this year, but the sell-off has far exceeded initial expectations.

The plunge comes despite the Trump administration on Tuesday announcing a stimulus package amounting to $1 trillion. The government hopes to allay fears of an economic downturn in the short term, but stimulating demand is likely to have little impact unless the virus outbreak can be brought under control.

U.S. lawmakers are still debating what policies to prioritize, with Democrats urging an expansion of unemployment benefits.

The proposed package includes direct cash payments of $1,000 to individual Americans, which could be sent "in the next two weeks," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Many of the industries hardest hit by the virus -- tourism, restaurants and retail, for example -- employ large numbers of wage earners who now face reduced hours or layoffs. Meanwhile, cities including New York are considering lockdowns that would leave consumers with far fewer ways to spend their money.

Mnuchin warned lawmakers on Tuesday that U.S. unemployment could reach 20% without aggressive stimulus. The jobless rate now stands at a 50-year low of 3.5%. Even during the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, it rose only to 10%.

The $1 trillion package would be larger than the $700 billion in emergency measures implemented in response to the 2008 crisis by then-President George W. Bush and the $780 billion stimulus that followed under the administration of Barack Obama.