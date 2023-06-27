High-dividend Japan stocks lure domestic investors

TOKYO -- Japanese investors that had stayed on the sidelines of the recent stock market rally are putting money into shares paying higher dividends even as profit-taking taps the brakes on the broader, foreign-led gains.

The Nikkei Stock Average logged its first weekly decline in 11 weeks for the five days through Friday. Yet the Nikkei 225 High Dividend Yield Stock 50 Index edged up 0.15%, with about half its constituents -- such as homebuilder Sekisui House and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group -- seeing gains.