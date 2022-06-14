Hong Kong IPO by GoGoX hints at easing of China tech crackdown

HONG KONG -- Logistics platform operator GoGoX plans an initial public offering here next week, a sign that China's crackdown on the tech industry might be letting up.

GoGoX, which has been dubbed "Uber for logistics," aims to raise 567.3 million Hong Kong dollars ($72.3 million) after fees and expenses in its June 24 debut, it was announced Tuesday. The figure is much lower than earlier reports indicated, suggesting that the offering was scaled back in response to a sluggish market.

The Hong Kong-based company intends to use the money to expand its customer base, bolster its brand and pursue acquisitions.

Founded in 2013, GoGoX connects shippers with drivers in over 340 Asian cities including in mainland China, where it is known mainly under the Kuaigou Dache brand. The company had 27.6 million registered shippers and 5.2 million registered drivers at the end of last year.

Asked at a news conference Tuesday whether GoGoX might run into issues with mainland regulations, co-CEO He Song said "the fact that we're holding a briefing on the IPO means there are no problems."

Steven Lam, GoGoX's co-CEO, attends a news conference in Hong Kong on June 14. (Photo by Frances Cheung)

"The global market has been volatile," said Steven Lam, GoGoX's other co-CEO. "The current moment is very suitable for listing," as the company does not let the market situation drive its business.

The company's business is split about 50-50 between mainland China and other markets, Lam said.

GoGoX will "use the money raised by listing to look for suitable partners in Southeast Asia," he said.

Additional reporting by Frances Cheung