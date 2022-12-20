ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Hong Kong exchange opens first U.S. office to woo foreign listings

Move comes as bourse warns geopolitical tensions will bring more headwinds

Hong Kong Stock Exchange has opened its first U.S. office in New York to attract foreign companies interested in listing in the Asian financial hub. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has opened its first U.S. office in New York to attract foreign companies interested in listing in the Asian financial hub, even as U.S-China tensions weigh on the bourse's profits.

The exchange expects the new office to also "play a vital role" in connecting overseas investors with the China markets, Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a trading link between Hong Kong and the mainland as a key attraction for foreign investors. The exchange said it will work on building up the office next year.

