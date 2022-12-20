Hong Kong exchange opens first U.S. office to woo foreign listings

HONG KONG -- The operator of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has opened its first U.S. office in New York to attract foreign companies interested in listing in the Asian financial hub, even as U.S-China tensions weigh on the bourse's profits.

The exchange expects the new office to also "play a vital role" in connecting overseas investors with the China markets, Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a trading link between Hong Kong and the mainland as a key attraction for foreign investors. The exchange said it will work on building up the office next year.