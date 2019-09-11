ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Markets

Hong Kong exchange proposes to buy LSE for $36.5bn

Bid throws London exchange's $27bn offer for Refinitiv into doubt

NARAYANAN SOMASUNDARAM, Nikkei Asian Review chief banking and financial correspondent
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing's bid for the London Stock Exchange Group comes as it faces its own challenges from pulled listings and competition from mainland China stock exchanges.   © Reuters

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing has made a 29.6 billion pound ($36.5 billion) offer to buy the London Stock Exchange Group.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said in a statement on its website that for every LSEG share, it has offered 20.45 pounds in cash and 2.495 newly issued HKEX shares, valuing it at 83.61 pounds a share, or a 23% premium to its closing price on Tuesday. LSEG shares were up 5.7% at 71.92 pounds in morning trading.

"Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come," Charles Li, chief executive of HKEX, said in the statement. "Together, we will connect East and West, be more diversified and we will be able to offer customers greater innovation, risk management and trading opportunities."

HKEX said it plans to finance the deal through a combination of existing cash and new credit facilities.

The bid comes as HKEX faces its own challenges from pulled listings and competition from mainland China stock exchanges. Just last month, Alibaba Group Holding postponed plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

HKEX's offer also raises questions on the LSEG's $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

HKEX said it intended to seek the LSEG board's recommendation for the offer and implement the proposed transaction by means of a "scheme of arrangement." However, it said that it reserved the right to carry out the proposal by way of a takeover offer.

The Hong Kong exchange operator also said the offer would only go ahead if the LSEG's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed.

The LSEG said in a statement on its website that it will consider the "unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal" and that it would make a further announcement in "due course."

In the same statement it said that it "remains committed to and continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv. A circular is expected to be posted to LSEG shareholders in November 2019 to seek their approval of the transaction."

HKEX's shares closed at 246 Hong Kong dollars ($31.38) on Wednesday, up 0.3%. Its bid was made after the close of trading.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media