Hong Kong exchange proposes to buy LSE for $36.5bn

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing has made a 29.6 billion pound ($36.5 billion) offer to buy the London Stock Exchange Group.

The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange said in a statement on its website that for every LSEG share, it has offered 20.45 pounds in cash and 2.495 newly issued HKEX shares, valuing it at 83.61 pounds a share, or a 23% premium to its closing price on Tuesday. LSEG shares were up 5.7% at 71.92 pounds in morning trading.

"Bringing HKEX and LSEG together will redefine global capital markets for decades to come," Charles Li, chief executive of HKEX, said in the statement. "Together, we will connect East and West, be more diversified and we will be able to offer customers greater innovation, risk management and trading opportunities."

HKEX said it plans to finance the deal through a combination of existing cash and new credit facilities.

The bid comes as HKEX faces its own challenges from pulled listings and competition from mainland China stock exchanges. Just last month, Alibaba Group Holding postponed plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

HKEX's offer also raises questions on the LSEG's $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv.

HKEX said it intended to seek the LSEG board's recommendation for the offer and implement the proposed transaction by means of a "scheme of arrangement." However, it said that it reserved the right to carry out the proposal by way of a takeover offer.

The Hong Kong exchange operator also said the offer would only go ahead if the LSEG's proposed takeover of Refinitiv does not proceed.

The LSEG said in a statement on its website that it will consider the "unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal" and that it would make a further announcement in "due course."

In the same statement it said that it "remains committed to and continues to make good progress on its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv. A circular is expected to be posted to LSEG shareholders in November 2019 to seek their approval of the transaction."

HKEX's shares closed at 246 Hong Kong dollars ($31.38) on Wednesday, up 0.3%. Its bid was made after the close of trading.