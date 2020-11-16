Hong Kong plans IPO overhaul to help vie for listings

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong plans to cut the time lag between pricing an initial public offering and the start of trading to as little as one day, in the biggest reform of the way companies join the city's stock market in over two decades.

The Asian financial hub's stock exchange operator revealed plans for the long-awaited changes in a consultation paper on Monday. The reforms, which would cut listing time from five business days, would bring Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's IPO timeline in line with the best in the world and boost its allure as it vies with American and China mainland exchanges for business.

Hong Kong has been the world's biggest new listing centre in seven of the past 11 years.

For the last decade, Hong Kong has been the IPO capital of the world," said Charles Li, the chief executive of HKEX. "It is vitally important that we continue to protect our global leadership position in the next decade and beyond by innovating and advancing our market infrastructure."

Under the proposal, HKEX will introduce a new web-based service called FINI (Fast Interface for New Issuance) so market participants, advisers and regulators can interact digitally on the many steps of the end-to-end IPO settlement process.

The service will give investors quicker access to new listings, reduce the risks associated with the massive fund lock-ups for new share subscriptions and improve efficiency, HKEX said.

A shortened timeline will also cut the risk investors face from market volatility and cut the need for billions of dollars of margin financing, stemming from having to borrow money to invest during the IPO process. For instance, mom-and-pop investors put in bids worth $168 billion -- some 389 times the value of the retail shares on offer -- in the now suspended Ant Group IPO.

Leverage was as high as 20 times and investors were exposed to any potential volatility from the U.S. election, as the susbsciption period covered voting day and its immdiate aftermath.

HKEX identified the shortening of Hong Kong's IPO settlement process as a key initiative in its strategic plan 2019-21.

"While Hong Kong's primary market has evolved significantly in recent years, the logistics of how new shares start trading have not fundamentally changed in more than two decades," it said. The plans will provide a "globally competitive service for issuers seeking to list their shares, bringing our primary market firmly into the digital era and giving us an enhanced digital foundation."

Under the proposed plans, dozens of separate tasks that are performed manually during settlement of IPOs will be replaced by digital workflows, enabling automation and more robust risk controls. All IPOs in the city will be paperless.

Another part of the reform covers the money that those wanting to buy shares at IPOs have had to "park" with brokers" -- which for popular IPOs can be far more than they eventually need, if they are allocated fewer shares than they want.

In future companies staging IPOs will only collect money based on the final value of shares allocated to a buyer. This would alleviate the distortive impact that over-subscribed IPOs have on Hong Kong dollar capital flows and interbank money markets, the HKEX said.

End-investors and issuers will not need to use the planned system directly. Instead, the platform targets market intermediaries such as brokers, share registrars, IPO sponsors, lawyers, underwriters and distributors, whose roles and responsibilities will not fundamentally change.

Key processes such as roadshows, book building, IPO pricing and allocation will continue to happen off the platform and the plans require no changes to the legal framework and listing regime.

The consultation will remain open for market responses till January 15 and the platform is scheduled to launch no earlier than the second quarter of 2022, HKEX said.