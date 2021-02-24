Hong Kong raises stock-trading tax for first time since 1993

HONG KONG -- The operator of Hong Kong's stock exchange on Wednesday posted a record profit for the third consecutive year, but the announcement was overshadowed by a government plan to increase the tax on stock trades for the first time in 28 years.

With brokers forecasting a drop in share-trading volumes and up to a 7% erosion in profit for Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, shares of the world's most valuable stock exchange company slumped as much as 12.3% on Wednesday in afternoon trading, their biggest plunge since October 2008. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was down as much as 3.5%.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan, who pledged a stimulus plan of 120 billion Hong Kong dollars ($15.5 billion) to revive the economy as it emerges from two years of recession, said in his budget speech on Wednesday that the transaction tax levied on stock trades, known as the stamp duty, will increase to 0.13% from the current 0.1%, starting Aug. 1.

Citigroup analysts said the rate increase would likely reduce market volume on HKEX and hurt earnings per share by 3% to 7%, once the tax kicks in. They estimate that trading costs, which include brokerage fees, bid-ask spreads and the stamp duty, on HKEX are between 0.2% and 0.5%. The planned increase will raise transaction costs for investors, which would hurt trading volume, and ultimately profit.

The announcement of the stamp duty increase came on the same day the company announced that its net profit rose 23% to a record HK$11.5 billion in 2020, boosted by a 60% jump in stock trading.

"Whilst we are disappointed about the government's decision to raise stamp duty for stock transactions, we recognize that such a levy is an important source of government revenue," said a spokesman for the exchange. "HKEX looks forward to continue working closely with all its stakeholders to drive the continued success, resiliency, vibrancy and attractiveness of Hong Kong's capital markets."

Chan is seeking to rein in Hong Kong's budget deficit, which is forecast to touch a record HK$257.6 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31. The coronavirus pandemic and social unrest over the past two years have weighed on the economy and government revenues, while the government ratcheted up public spending. The deficit is estimated to narrow to HK$101.6 billion in the fiscal year beginning April 1.

The government originally estimated that it would collect HK$35 billion in stock transaction levies for the fiscal year ending March 31. In the budget announcement on Wednesday, Chan raised the estimate for total stamp duty collections, which includes tax on property transactions, to $79 billion, $4 billion more than the original estimate, due to higher stock trading volume.

He did not break down the estimate to show the increase from stock transactions alone.

For the next fiscal year, the government expects stamp duty collections to rise to $92 billion, driven largely by the rate increase for share-trading transactions. Other main tax rates were left unchanged.

"Having duly considered the impact on the securities market and our international competitiveness, we have decided to introduce a bill to raise the rate of stamp duty on stock transfers," Chan said in his speech. "The government will continue to spare no efforts in introducing measures to facilitate the development of the securities market."

Hong Kong stands alone among the world's largest stock-trading centers in imposing such a levy on investors, who face no such tax in the U.S., Japan and Singapore.

Thomas Kwok Ka-on, director of Chief Securities in Hong Kong, said the increase in the stamp duty will raise costs for both investors and brokerages, and would hurt volumes. "Many brokerages have a low rate for commission or 0% commission. This will increase the transaction costs for them."

The stamp duty on stock transactions was last raised in 1993 to 0.15%. It was then cut in 1998 to 0.125% and again in 2000 and 2001 to the current level of 0.1%.

Additional reporting by Stella Wong.