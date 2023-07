JAKARTA -- Shares in Indonesian copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional closed higher Friday as it became the latest resources-focused company to list on the local bourse this year.

Amman Mineral raked in 10.73 trillion rupiah ($709 million) from its initial public offering, though fell short of its initial maximum target of 12.94 trillion rupiah. Still it marked the biggest IPO at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) so far in 2023.