Arm files for Nasdaq IPO, setting up possible largest listing of 2023

NEW YORK -- SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm on Monday filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange as early as next month, a highly anticipated move expected to produce the biggest listing of the year.

Softbank Group is said to be seeking a valuation that would give the unit an estimated market capitalization of over $60 billion. As a major player in the global semiconductor industry, Arm's market debut could spur other tech firms to go public as well.