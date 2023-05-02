Arm's IPO filing fuels speculation of SoftBank going private

TOKYO -- Chip design house Arm's application for an initial public offering in the U.S. has rekindled speculation about a long-rumored management buyout of parent SoftBank Group, as the move would vastly expand the Japanese technology group's fundraising power.

The U.K.-based firm, which holds a commanding share of the global chip design market, announced the filing with regulators on Saturday. A successful listing would make the company a major fundraising avenue for SoftBank to replace its dwindling stake in Alibaba Group Holding.