HONG KONG -- A Chinese nickel producer backed by the world's top electric vehicle battery supplier has listed in Hong Kong hoping to capitalize on growing investor interest in the metal.

Lygend Resources started trading on Thursday at the price of 15.80 Hong Kong dollars, the lower end of its offering range. Its shares climbed 0.5%, underperforming the Hang Seng Index which rose over 3% at one point during the morning trading session.