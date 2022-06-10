China regulators deny Ant IPO revival report

HONG KONG/NEW YORK -- Chinese financial regulators and Jack Ma's Ant Group on Thursday denied a report that the fintech company's shelved initial public offering was being dusted off amid signs that Beijing's crackdown on tech was easing.

Bloomberg had reported earlier in the day that Chinese regulators had started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group's IPO, citing people familiar with the matter.

"The China Securities Regulatory Commission has established a team to reassess the fintech giant's share sale plans," the report said.

But both the regulators and Ant Group, which counts Alibaba Group Holding as an investor and is controlled by billionaire Ma, later disputed the report.

"The China Securities Regulatory Commission has not conducted any evaluation or research work in this regard, but we support eligible platform companies to list at home and abroad," the commission said on its website.

In a statement, Ant Group said: "Under the guidance of regulators, we are focused on steadily moving forward with our rectification work and do not have any plan to initiate an IPO."

Reuters also reported that China's leadership had given a tentative green light to Ant Group to "revive its initial public offering in Shanghai and Hong Kong," citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Ant Group planned to list its shares in November 2020 but canceled it after Chinese authorities took a tougher stance on tech companies, including those expanding in the financial sector. The aborted IPO became a symbolic event in a series of clampdowns by Chinese authorities, which spanned video games and other industries.

But as the Chinese economy has shown signs of slowing under the weight of COVID-19 lockdowns, Beijing has appeared to seek to ease the concerns of the tech sector.

Meanwhile, Ant Group recently appointed Laura Cha, chair of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, as an independent director. The move ignited speculation that the company was moving forward on its IPO.

Yet it remains unclear whether Chinese regulators have had a change of heart on tech. Another company hounded by Beijing, Didi Global, is set to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, but the ride-hailing company still has no certainty that authorities will allow it to sign up clients and bring its apps back to popular app stores.

Additional reporting by Noriyuki Doi in Shanghai.