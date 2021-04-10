ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
IPO

China's Didi prepares for IPO in US, sources say

Ride-haling giant's value expected to reach range of $70bn to $100bn

Sources say Didi has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanely to help it list on the New York Stock Exchange.    © AP
SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer | China

BEIJING -- Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing company, is preparing an IPO in the U.S., Nikkei has learned. The IPO is expected to value the company at around $70 billion to $100 billion. Didi is expected to use the billions of dollars it stands to gain from the IPO to fund a global expansion.

Sources say Didi has started working with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission toward an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company has hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan to arrange the IPO.

Didi declined to comment.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group is a Didi investor. It is unclear when the IPO might take place and how large it might be. But it could provide a tailwind for SoftBank's investment strategy.

There has been speculation that Didi would seek an IPO in Hong Kong, given U.S.-China tensions, and sources say the company is still considering a dual listing in New York and Hong Kong.

