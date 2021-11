Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

HONG KONG -- Cloud Village, the main streaming rival to China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group, has restarted its Hong Kong initial public offering after halving its earlier sales target amid Beijing's clampdown on internet data.

Cloud Village, which claims 185 million monthly active users, posted a net loss of 3.8 billion yuan for the first half of 2021.

