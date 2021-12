Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

HONG KONG -- Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group postponed its Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday following Washington's move to add the company to an investment blacklist.

SenseTime launched its debut share sale last week, aiming to raise as much as $767 million. © Reuters

