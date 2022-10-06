ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Chinese lithium battery maker CALB slips on Hong Kong debut

City's biggest IPO this year raised $1.29 billion but share-sale market weak

Ying Dai, vice president of CALB, right, poses for photographs at the company's listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.   © Getty Images
ECHO WONG, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Chinese lithium battery supplier CALB got off to a lackluster start on its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after raising $10.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.29 billion) in the city's biggest share sale this year.

The stock struggled to defy a market chill with CALB shares slipping from their opening price of HK$38 to end the morning session at HK$37.95. The shares, which were already priced at the bottom of a HK$38 to HK$51 range outlined when the deal was announced, fell as much as 1.7% earlier in the session.

