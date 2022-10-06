Chinese lithium battery maker CALB slips on Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG -- Chinese lithium battery supplier CALB got off to a lackluster start on its trading debut in Hong Kong on Thursday after raising $10.1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.29 billion) in the city's biggest share sale this year.

The stock struggled to defy a market chill with CALB shares slipping from their opening price of HK$38 to end the morning session at HK$37.95. The shares, which were already priced at the bottom of a HK$38 to HK$51 range outlined when the deal was announced, fell as much as 1.7% earlier in the session.