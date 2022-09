HONG KONG -- Onewo Space-Tech Service, the property services arm of developer China Vanke, is aiming to raise as much as 6.15 billion Hong Kong dollars ($783 million) in Hong Kong's biggest IPO this year, regulatory filings show.

The company is offering 116.74 million shares from HK$47.1 to HK$52.7 apiece, with the shares set to start trading on Sept. 29, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.