HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's two biggest share listings this year sank on their trading debuts Thursday, with Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology plunging nearly 34%, in a blow for the city's weakest IPO market in a decade.

The automaker's shares tumbled from their listing price of 48 Hong Kong dollar to end the day at HK$31.90, down 33.5%. Onewo Space-Tech Service, Chinese developer Vanke's property services arm, fell 6.8% to finish at HK$46.