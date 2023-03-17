ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IPO

Indonesia nickel miner TBP aims for nearly $1bn in local IPO

Unit of resources conglomerate Harita Group plans April stock exchange listing

Indonesian nickel miner and processor Trimegah Bangun Persada aims to raise nearly $1bn in an IPO amid demand for the metal in EV batteries. Roy Arman Arfandy, the company's president director, stands second from left. (Photo by Ismi Damayant)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian nickel company Trimegah Bangun Persada, a unit of the Harita Group natural resources conglomerate, is seeking to raise up to 15.12 trillion rupiah ($983 million) in an initial public offering next month, the company said on Friday, as it aims to expand capacity and further develop Indonesia's vast potential in the metal.

"We will use funds from this [initial public] offering to complete the construction of our business development," Roy Arman Arfandy, president director of the company, said at a news conference. He also said the company would quadruple nickel production in 2023 from 2022 levels.

Read Next

Latest On IPO

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close