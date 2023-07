JAKARTA -- Indonesian copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional's share price rose modestly on Friday morning as it became the latest resources-focused company to list on the local bourse this year.

Amman Mineral opened at 1,715 rupiah on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), up 1.2% from its initial public offering price of 1,695 rupiah. The stock price continued to rise, hitting 1,735 rupiah, a gain of 2.3%, after about 10 minutes of trading.