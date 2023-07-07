Indonesia's Amman Mineral shares rise nearly 7% in market debut

JAKARTA -- Indonesian copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional's share price rose Friday morning as it became the latest resources-focused company to list on the local bourse this year. The company is seeking to accelerate the development of a copper cathode smelter, eyeing a demand boost from clean energy sectors ranging from electric vehicles to solar power.

Amman Mineral raked in 10.73 trillion rupiah ($709 million) from its initial public offering, though fell short of its initial target of 12.94 trillion rupiah. Still it marked the biggest IPO at the Indonesia Stock Exchange so far this year.