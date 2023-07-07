ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IPO

Indonesia's Amman Mineral shares rise nearly 7% in market debut

Copper and gold miner raised $709m in country's biggest IPO this year

Copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional is the latest Indonesian resource company to test investor appetites by listing on the stock market. (Photo by Ismi Damayanti) 
ERWIDA MAULIA, NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Indonesian copper and gold miner Amman Mineral Internasional's share price rose Friday morning as it became the latest resources-focused company to list on the local bourse this year. The company is seeking to accelerate the development of a copper cathode smelter, eyeing a demand boost from clean energy sectors ranging from electric vehicles to solar power.

Amman Mineral raked in 10.73 trillion rupiah ($709 million) from its initial public offering, though fell short of its initial target of 12.94 trillion rupiah. Still it marked the biggest IPO at the Indonesia Stock Exchange so far this year.

Read Next

Latest On IPO

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more