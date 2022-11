JAKARTA -- Blibli shares gave up all of their initial gains of nearly 5% in the company's Indonesian stock market debut on Tuesday, closing unchanged from their initial public offering price.

The shares traded as high as 472 rupiah, a gain of 4.8%, in the opening minutes of trading from the IPO price of 450 rupiah but ended the session back where they started, giving the company a market capitalization of 53.31 trillion rupiah ($3.4 billion).