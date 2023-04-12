ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Indonesia's Harita Nickel up 4% in early trading on market debut

Battery materials producer raised $670m in country's largest IPO so far in 2023

A nickel processing facility operated by Harita Nickel on Obi Island in Indonesia. The company recorded the country's largest IPO so far this year.   © Getty Images
ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Shares of Indonesian nickel producer Trimegah Bangun Persada, better known as Harita Nickel, rose 4% in their debut on the Jakarta bourse on Wednesday morning in Indonesia's largest initial public offering so far this year.

Harita Nickel raked in 9.997 trillion rupiah ($673 million) in IPO proceeds ahead of the listing, falling short of its previous maximum target of over 15 trillion rupiah. But it is still the largest IPO at the Indonesia Stock Exchange so far in 2023, beating that of Pertamina Geothermal Energy, the subsidiary of state oil and gas company Pertamina, which raised 9.06 trillion rupiah in February.

