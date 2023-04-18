ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IPO

Indonesia's Merdeka Battery Materials gains 11% in stock debut

Nickel producer's IPO, latest in the country's resource sector, raised $620m

Merdeka Battery Materials is the latest Indonesian company in the resources sector to list on the stock market. (Source photos by Reuters and logo from Merdeka Battery Materials website)
NANA SHIBATA and ISMI DAMAYANTI, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Nickel producer Merdeka Battery Materials closed 11% higher in its stock market debut on Tuesday, becoming the latest company in Indonesia's resource sector to go public amid rising demand for electric vehicles.

The listing comes after the company raised 9.2 trillion rupiah ($620 million) in its initial public offering, making it the country's second largest IPO this year. Merdeka Battery is a subsidiary of Merdeka Copper Gold, of which Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is a minority shareholder. 

Read Next

Latest On IPO

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close