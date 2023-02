JAKARTA -- Shares in the geothermal subsidiary of Indonesian state oil and gas giant Pertamina lost 5% from the initial public offering price on its market debut on Friday morning.

Pertamina Geothermal Energy raised 9.056 trillion rupiah ($595.6 million) from the IPO, the biggest at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) so far this year. Over 10 billion shares were released to the public, representing 25% of PGE.