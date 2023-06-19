ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IPO

Indonesia's VKTR, BYD's local partner, surges 31% after IPO

Bakrie group to deepen electric vehicle venture through listing of subsidiary

VKTR, a unit of Indonesian conglomerate Bakrie & Brothers, started supplying dozens of electric buses manufactured by China's BYD to the TransJakarta public bus system last year. (Screenshot from VKTR's official website)
ISMI DAMAYANTI and ERWIDA MAULIA, Nikkei staff writers | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Shares of VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas, the Indonesian distributor of China's BYD buses, jumped as much as 31% during its stock market debut at the Jakarta bourse on Monday after the company raised 875 billion rupiah ($58.4 million) in its initial public offering.

VKTR's share price opened at 131 rupiah, up from the IPO price of 100 rupiah per share, before paring gains to about 120 rupiah during morning trading. The IPO proceeds came in at the lower end of the company's target range of up to 1.13 trillion rupiah after it released 20% of its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

