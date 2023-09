TOKYO -- Japan's Kokusai Electric, a manufacturer of chipmaking devices, will list shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as soon as October, Nikkei has learned, in what would be the biggest offering for the market in at least five years.

Kokusai Electric primarily sells machines that deposit film on wafers. U.S. private equity firm KKR bought the former Hitachi subsidiary, then spun off the chip equipment business in 2018. The TSE is expected to approve the listing soon.