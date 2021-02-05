Kuaishou Technology's shares triple on trading debut in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Kuaishou Technology soared as much as 200% on its stock market debut on Friday and is on course for the biggest opening-day gain for an initial public offering of more than $100 million in Hong Kong after the company broke subscription records.

The surge makes it the fifth most valuable company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ahead of Chinese online retailer JD. Com, insurer AIA and HSBC Holdings, with a market capitalization of $163 billion based on the latest pricing.

Shares of the Tencent Holdings-backed Chinese short-video platform opened at HK$338 and rose as high as HK$345, compared with its issue price of HK$115. If the gains hold for the day, it could eclipse the record 152% first-day jump for biotech Ocumension Therapeutics last year.

The market cap compares with a valuation of $60 billion at the issue price, which by itself was double the level at which the company was valued a year ago when it privately raised about $5 billion, according to people familiar with the transactions.

Kuaishou, a rival of ByteDance-owned Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, raised $5.4 billion in the IPO. If underwriters exercise their overallotment option, it would become the city's largest IPO since August 2018 when mobile network infrastructure company China Tower raised $7.4 billion.

The IPO attracted 1.42 million applications from individual investors, or almost one in every five Hong Kong residents, according to an allotment notice. Investors placed a record $162 billion in share orders -- equal to bids for Ant Group's canceled offering, which would have been the world's largest IPO -- and equivalent to 1,204 times the amount of Kuaishou shares on offer.

The company initially offered only 9.1 million shares to retail investors in the IPO, or 2.5% of the total sale, but that expanded to 6% under a deal clause that kicked in because the retail offering was more than 95 times oversubscribed.

The institutional portion of the IPO, which included commitments of $2.45 billion from 10 cornerstone investors, including BlackRock, Singapore investment company Temasek and Fidelity, was subscribed 39 times, Kuaishou said.

Analysts say investors' appetite for IPOs has been backed by a desire to participate in fast growing segments of the Chinese economy amid a flood of liquidity, cheap borrowing costs and hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will lift riskier assets.

Founded by former Google engineer Su Hua and ex-Hewlett-Packard developer Cheng Yixiao, Beijing-based Kuaishou started out as a tool to generate animated images known as GIFs in 2011. It later launched a short-video social platform and added livestreaming features. It has more than 300 million users -- mostly in China -- and is expanding into gaming, online education and e-commerce.

Kuaishou generates most of its revenue through the sale of virtual gifts but that business is declining as a share of overall revenue as Kuaishou expands into other areas, partly driven by tighter regulations. It is investing heavily in e-commerce and has resorted to subsidizing consumer purchases.

The company's e-commerce sales more than tripled to 204 billion yuan ($31.5 billion) in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the entire year of 2019, its IPO prospectus shows.

Kuaishou reported an adjusted loss of 7.2 billion yuan for the first nine months of 2020 compared with an adjusted profit of 1.8 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, after its selling and marketing expenses surged as part of an effort to build its brand.

Revenue climbed 49% to 40.6 billion yuan over the same period, according to its prospectus. It plans to use its IPO proceeds for research and development, acquisitions and building its ecosystem.