ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
IPO

Noodle shop chain Tam Jai slips 8% in Hong Kong debut

Unit of Japan's Toridoll to use $135m in proceeds for international expansion

Tam Jai plans to expand its Asian store network to 330 outlets from 157 by 2024 with its IPO proceeds. (Photo by Kenji Kawase)
TAKESHI KIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Shares of noodle shop chain Tam Jai International, a unit of Japan's Toridoll Holdings, fell 7.5% on their debut Thursday on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The company raised 1.04 billion Hong Kong dollars ($134.59 million) after pricing its offering at HK$3.33, the bottom of the marketed range. The shares closed Thursday at $3.08 after falling as low as HK$2.98.

Tam Jai, which has expanded its network from Hong Kong to mainland China and Singapore over the past year, operates 157 shops under the fast-casual brands TamJai Yunnan Mixian and TamJai SamGor Mixian and plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand into Japan and Australia.

The IPO attracted Matthews Asia, RAYS Capital Partners and China Southern Fund Management as cornerstone investors, with the trio taking 11.2% of the shares offered.

On Wednesday, analyst Oshadhi Kumarasiri of LightStream Research had said in a note on the SmartKarma platform that he was "confident that Tam Jai can generate substantial listing gains despite lower than expected IPO subscriptions."

He based his view on Tam Jai pricing its offering at a "steep discount to its peers" such as Yum China and Haidilao International Holding in terms of market value as a multiple of sales or operating profit.

According to its prospectus, Tam Jai aims to add 173 restaurants by March 31, 2024, with 71 new stores targeted for mainland China, 25 for Japan and 15 for Australia.

Toridoll, which operates udon noodle chain Marugame Seimen in Japan, bought Tam Jai for HK$1.9 billion in 2018. Tam Jai, founded in 1996, generated a profit of HK$287.8 million on revenues of HK$1.79 billion in the year ended March 31.

While the IPO pricing showed a 135% rise in Tam Jai's valuation since Toridoll's takeover, analyst Clarence Chu of Aequitas Research noted on SmartKarma that recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization only grew 23%.

Toridoll stated that Tam Jai was "leading the group's overseas business," and that "it was listed with the aim of increasing creditworthiness and financing, and further improving corporate value, to aim for further growth." Even after listing, it will remain a consolidated subsidiary of Toridoll, which will retain a 74.6% stake.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more