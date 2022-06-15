Philippine billionaire Villar's REIT ends first trading day flat

MANILA -- The real estate investment trust of Manuel Villar, the Philippines' richest man, got off to a rocky start on its first day of trading on Wednesday, with shares falling by as much as 9.14% after a 4.8 billion pesos ($90 million) initial public offering.

VistaREIT ended the day flat at its 1.75 pesos per share offer price after recovering early losses, while the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed 2.4% down.

Amid a weak market, VistaREIT had downsized its IPO from a maximum target of 9.2 billion pesos in its initial filing. Meanwhile, North Star Meat Merchants last week deferred plans to go public in deal that it had hoped would raise up to 4.5 billion pesos.

VistaREIT's assets comprise 10 shopping centers and two office towers, which count business process outsourcing companies like call centers as key tenants. The issue was marketed as benefiting from a post-pandemic economic recovery and having synergies with Villar Group of Companies.

The REIT's community shopping malls host Villar Group's retail businesses like supermarkets and are located on or near residential estates developed by the group.

Villar, the Philippines' richest man according to Forbes, is a former Senate president and presidential candidate. He leads the Nacionalista Party and backed incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the recent election.

The billionaire recently stepped up his foray into media by taking over channels previously assigned to ABS-CBN, the largest broadcaster, which was shut down after clashing with outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte. Villar is an ally of Duterte.