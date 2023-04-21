ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Rakuten Bank, Japan's largest digital lender, goes public

IPO follows a successful stock market debut by rival Sumishin SBI

Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani has sought to reassure investors that the costliest part of the company's investments are behind it. (File photo by Getty Images)
MITSURU OBE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- Rakuten Bank, Japan's largest digital lender by asset, made its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section on Friday, in a move that highlights the country's shift to digital technology and cashless transactions.

A virtual bank without branches or its own ATMs, Rakuten Bank boasts 14 million accounts and 9 trillion yen ($67.2 billion) in deposits. Rakuten Bank aims to more than double the latter figure in four years, setting a target of 25 million accounts and 20 trillion yen in deposits by March 2027.

