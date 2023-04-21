Rakuten Bank, Japan's top digital lender, surges in stock debut

TOKYO -- Rakuten Bank, Japan's largest digital lender by asset, made its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section on Friday, in a move that highlights the country's shift to digital technology and cashless transactions.

A virtual bank without branches or its own ATMs, Rakuten Bank boasts 14 million accounts and 9 trillion yen ($67.2 billion) in deposits. Rakuten Bank aims to more than double the latter figure in four years, setting a target of 25 million accounts and 20 trillion yen in deposits by March 2027.