TOKYO -- Rakuten Group has decided to list its online brokerage company in the latest attempt to fill the financial hole from the e-commerce giant's struggling mobile unit.

In May of last year, Rakuten Group started laying the groundwork for an initial public offering by Rakuten Securities. The following October, Mizuho Financial Group agreed to purchase a roughly 20% stake in Rakuten Securities, which generated 77.5 billion yen ($536 million) in funds for the group.