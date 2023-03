TOKYO -- SBI Sumishin Net Bank on Wednesday became the first Japanese digital bank to go public, an indication that small online lenders now play a growing role in spreading embedded financial services, the use of stablecoins and other financial technologies.

Shares of SBI Sumishin opened at 1,222 yen, up 1.8% compared with the offering price of 1,200 yen on Wednesday morning. The offering price puts the value of SBI Sumishin at 180 billion yen ($1.37 billion).