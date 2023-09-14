ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
IPO

SoftBank puts stamp on Arm IPO as Mizuho wins top underwriter spot

Japan bank expanded U.S. business, snagging role in year's largest listing

SoftBank Group, led by Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son, is listing British chip design unit Arm on Sept. 14.   © Reuters
MASAYUKI SHIKATA and AKIRA YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/LONDON -- U.K. chip design house Arm's initial public offering scheduled for Thursday is being handled by an extensive roster of well-known underwriters familiar from past SoftBank Group-linked IPOs but includes a relative newcomer --- Mizuho Securities USA.

The Nasdaq listing -- poised to be the world's largest IPO this year, valuing Arm as high as $52 billion -- likely will be lucrative for its 28 bookrunners. The order book was closed early after the offering ended up more than 10 times oversubscribed.

Read Next

Latest On IPO

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more