SoftBank puts stamp on Arm IPO as Mizuho wins top underwriter spot

TOKYO/LONDON -- U.K. chip design house Arm's initial public offering scheduled for Thursday is being handled by an extensive roster of well-known underwriters familiar from past SoftBank Group-linked IPOs but includes a relative newcomer --- Mizuho Securities USA.

The Nasdaq listing -- poised to be the world's largest IPO this year, valuing Arm as high as $52 billion -- likely will be lucrative for its 28 bookrunners. The order book was closed early after the offering ended up more than 10 times oversubscribed.