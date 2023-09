NEW YORK -- SoftBank Group-owned chip designer Arm debuted on the Nasdaq exchange Thursday, rising as much as 20% over its initial public offering price of $51 in the first 30 minutes of trading.

After opening trading at $56.10, or 10% higher than the IPO price, the American depositary shares rose beyond $61.50 before settling down to about $59 around 2 p.m. local time.