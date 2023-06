SHANGHAI -- Agrichemical supplier Syngenta Group received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday for an initial public offering aimed at raising 65 billion yuan ($9.1 billion), one of the biggest stock market debuts in mainland China.

Of the 65 billion yuan raised from the float, 20.8 billion yuan will be used for global acquisitions, 19.5 billion yuan will go toward repaying debt, and 13 billion yuan will be invested in researching and developing advanced technology.