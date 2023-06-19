VKTR, BYD's Indonesian partner, surges in stock market debut

JAKARTA -- Shares of VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas jumped as much as 31% during its stock market debut at the Jakarta bourse on Monday, with the company unveiling details of its plan to assemble electric buses and trucks in Indonesia with its Chinese partner BYD.

VKTR's share price opened at 131 rupiah, up from the IPO price of 100 rupiah per share, before paring gains to 116 rupiah during midafternoon. It last week hauled in 875 billion rupiah ($58.4 million) in initial public offering proceeds, at the lower end of the company's target range of up to 1.13 trillion rupiah after it released 20% of its shares for trading on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.