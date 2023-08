HO CHI MINH CITY -- VinFast plans to list on the Nasdaq by Tuesday next week after merging with a blank-check company, making the electric vehicle producer one of the few Vietnamese companies to go public in the U.S.

The automaker and Black Spade, the special purpose acquisition company of Macao casino magnate Lawrence Ho, said late Thursday that the SPAC's shareholders approved the deal, which is set to give VinFast an initial equity value of $23 billion.